Get the pumpkin spice ready — there is about to be an official shift in seasons

The fall equinox is when both hemispheres receive almost equal amount of daylight and darkness. In the Northern Hemisphere, the days grow shorter. The fall equinox arrives at 2:50 a.m. ET Saturday.

The season changes tonight with the fall equinox. That's when both hemispheres get almost equal time in the day and in the dark. In the Northern Hemisphere, the day grows shorter, the nights longer. For some, that means looking forward to pumpkin spice, sweaters and the sound of leaves crunching under your feet. This year's fall equinox is at 11:50 p.m. out West and at 2:50 a.m. here in the East.

