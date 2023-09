Get the pumpkin spice ready — there is about to be an official shift in seasons The fall equinox is when both hemispheres receive almost equal amount of daylight and darkness. In the Northern Hemisphere, the days grow shorter. The fall equinox arrives at 2:50 a.m. ET Saturday.

Weather Get the pumpkin spice ready — there is about to be an official shift in seasons Get the pumpkin spice ready — there is about to be an official shift in seasons Listen · 0:28 0:28 The fall equinox is when both hemispheres receive almost equal amount of daylight and darkness. In the Northern Hemisphere, the days grow shorter. The fall equinox arrives at 2:50 a.m. ET Saturday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor