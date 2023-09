Zelenskyy reaches out to the U.S. for more aid to help end Russia's invasion Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells NPR's Steve Inskeep that additional foreign aid is necessary to beat back Russia's ambitions to expand across Europe.

