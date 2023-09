The United Auto Workers strike expands to more facilities On Friday, the UAW announced strikes at 38 more GM and Stellantis locations, specifically parts distribution centers. But citing progress in talks with Ford, that company's warehouses will stay open.

The United Auto Workers strike expands to more facilities On Friday, the UAW announced strikes at 38 more GM and Stellantis locations, specifically parts distribution centers. But citing progress in talks with Ford, that company's warehouses will stay open.