Minnesota housing program aims to mend years of economic damage in black neighborhood A housing program in St. Paul aims to reverse the economic damage caused by the construction of a highway that ran through and decimated a Black neighborhood.

Race Minnesota housing program aims to mend years of economic damage in black neighborhood Minnesota housing program aims to mend years of economic damage in black neighborhood Audio will be available later today. A housing program in St. Paul aims to reverse the economic damage caused by the construction of a highway that ran through and decimated a Black neighborhood. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor