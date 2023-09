UN considers intervention in Haiti as gangs continue to grow in power The UN Security Council may soon approve an international intervention for Haiti, as gangs continue solidify their control over the country and civilians pay a heavy price.

Latin America UN considers intervention in Haiti as gangs continue to grow in power UN considers intervention in Haiti as gangs continue to grow in power Audio will be available later today. The UN Security Council may soon approve an international intervention for Haiti, as gangs continue solidify their control over the country and civilians pay a heavy price. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor