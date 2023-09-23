Best Of: Casting Dir. Allison Jones / The Nazi's Jazz Propaganda : Fresh Air Casting director Allison Jones is considered one of the greatest comedy casting directors of our time. Her credits include films and TV shows like Freaks and Geeks, The Office, Veep, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Bridesmaids, and now Barbie. She spoke with Terry Gross about some of these projects.



Maureen Corrigan reviews Lauren Groff's new novel, The Vaster Wilds.



Also, NPR's Scott Simon gives the history of why jazz was banned in Hitler's Germany, and how it was repurposed as propaganda on shortwave radio. His new audiobook is Swingtime for Hitler.

