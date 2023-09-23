Accessibility links
John Wilson is the creator of the Emmy-nominated How To With John Wilson, and joins us to talk about being paid in Wite-Out and the best place in New York to meet a referee.

John Wilson arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
How To With John Wilson on HBO is very hard to describe. It's a documentary series about living in New York, but it's also about coincidences and random chance, obsessive interests and hobbies and sewage mishaps...and that's just the first few episodes. Wilson himself calls it Planet Earth, but for New York City. We invite him here for new episode called "How to win an NPR quiz show."