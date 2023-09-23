John Wilson brags about his lifetime supply of Wite-Out

Enlarge this image ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

How To With John Wilson on HBO is very hard to describe. It's a documentary series about living in New York, but it's also about coincidences and random chance, obsessive interests and hobbies and sewage mishaps...and that's just the first few episodes. Wilson himself calls it Planet Earth, but for New York City. We invite him here for new episode called "How to win an NPR quiz show."