Foreign governments hold more American hostages than terrorist groups NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Northwestern University political scientist Danielle Gilbert about hostage diplomacy. Five Americans held in Iran were released this week.

National Security Foreign governments hold more American hostages than terrorist groups Foreign governments hold more American hostages than terrorist groups Listen · 5:50 5:50 NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Northwestern University political scientist Danielle Gilbert about hostage diplomacy. Five Americans held in Iran were released this week. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor