A lawsuit is challenging the vast number of airstrips in Idaho's protected wilderness Idaho has more backcountry airstrips and wilderness pilots than any state other than Alaska. Many airstrips were incorporated into protected wilderness but now conservationists are challenging them.

Environment A lawsuit is challenging the vast number of airstrips in Idaho's protected wilderness A lawsuit is challenging the vast number of airstrips in Idaho's protected wilderness Audio will be available later today. Idaho has more backcountry airstrips and wilderness pilots than any state other than Alaska. Many airstrips were incorporated into protected wilderness but now conservationists are challenging them. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor