World China and Syria announce 'strategic partnership' after its leaders met in Beijing China and Syria announce 'strategic partnership' after its leaders met in Beijing Listen · 3:40 3:40 Syria's president visited China for the first time in nearly 20 years as he looks to end his international isolation and as Beijing seeks to deepen its influence in the Middle East.