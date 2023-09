Saturday Sports: NFL injuries; MLB playoffs; Saudi Arabia's sports investments NPR's Scott Simon talks with Michele Steele of ESPN about a recent string of injuries in the NFL, the MLB playoffs, and Saudi Arabia's enormous economic investment in sports.

Sports Saturday Sports: NFL injuries; MLB playoffs; Saudi Arabia's sports investments Saturday Sports: NFL injuries; MLB playoffs; Saudi Arabia's sports investments Listen · 4:09 4:09 NPR's Scott Simon talks with Michele Steele of ESPN about a recent string of injuries in the NFL, the MLB playoffs, and Saudi Arabia's enormous economic investment in sports. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor