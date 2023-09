Sen. Bob Menendez indicted on corruption charges in New Jersey U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., has been indicted. Prosecutors allege he accepted cash, gold, and other goods in exchange for committing corrupt acts such as providing sensitive information to Egypt.

Politics