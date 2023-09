A rabbi in Chicago holds an annual Yom Kippur service for victims of gun violence NPR's Scott Simon speak with Rabbi Tamar Manasseh about her annual Yom Kippur service for victims of gun violence.

Religion A rabbi in Chicago holds an annual Yom Kippur service for victims of gun violence A rabbi in Chicago holds an annual Yom Kippur service for victims of gun violence Listen · 5:19 5:19 NPR's Scott Simon speak with Rabbi Tamar Manasseh about her annual Yom Kippur service for victims of gun violence. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor