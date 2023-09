The importance of mindful eating in a fast world In the digital age it's easy to forget how important it is, for health and well being, to slow down enjoy each meal.

Health The importance of mindful eating in a fast world The importance of mindful eating in a fast world Listen · 3:29 3:29 In the digital age it's easy to forget how important it is, for health and well being, to slow down enjoy each meal. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor