Podcast explores police killing of Manuel Ellis, as officers go on trial NPR's Scott Detrow talks with Mayowa Aina, host of the KNKX podcast The Walk Home, about the police killing of an unarmed Black man, Manuel Ellis. The police officers are now on trial.

