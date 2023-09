NASA capsule carrying large asteroid sample lands in Utah If all goes as planned, NASA will be celebrating the successful return of about 8 ounces of asteroid material. The return capsule will touch down in Utah Sunday morning.

Space NASA capsule carrying large asteroid sample lands in Utah NASA capsule carrying large asteroid sample lands in Utah Listen · 3:43 3:43 If all goes as planned, NASA will be celebrating the successful return of about 8 ounces of asteroid material. The return capsule will touch down in Utah Sunday morning. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor