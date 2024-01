Kerry Washington's Self-Discovery : Fresh Air Award-winning actor and producer Kerry Washington was an adult when she learned that she had been conceived via artificial insemination and the man she considered her father was not her biological dad. Her new memoir about her journey of self-discovery is Thicker than Water.



Also, jazz critic Kevin Whitehead celebrates Sam Rivers on what would've been his 100th birthday.

