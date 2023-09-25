Accessibility links
Who Do We Think Gets To Think About The Roman Empire? : 1A How much do you think about the Roman Empire?

It's a question that men the world over were asked by friends and loved ones who use the video-sharing app TikTok in recent days.

A recent viral trend asserts that dudes spend a surprising amount of time ruminating on barbarian invasions, Hadrian's Wall, fights in the Coliseum, and much more.

It's a fun silly trend. But it illustrates a broader point about how we think about who thinks about history. (We think about this a lot.)

We discuss what how we think about the Roman Empire says about us.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find out how to connect with us by visiting our website.

1A

Who Do We Think Gets To Think About The Roman Empire?

Who Do We Think Gets To Think About The Roman Empire?

Listen · 29:13
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198908161/1201629494" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

People dressed as soldiers of the ancient Rome march in front of the Coliseum during a parade to celebrate the anniversary of the legendary foundation of the city of Rome. TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

People dressed as soldiers of the ancient Rome march in front of the Coliseum during a parade to celebrate the anniversary of the legendary foundation of the city of Rome.

TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

How much do you think about the Roman Empire?

It's a question that men the world over were asked by friends and loved ones who use the video-sharing app TikTok in recent days.

A recent viral trend asserts that dudes spend a surprising amount of time ruminating on barbarian invasions, Hadrian's Wall, fights in the Coliseum, and much more.

It's a fun silly trend. But it illustrates a broader point about how we think about who thinks about history. (We think about this a lot.)

What does the way we think of the Roman Empire say about us? How could we think about it differently?

We talk to Angela Watercutter, a senior editor at WIRED, and Doug Boin, a history professor at St. Louis University.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.