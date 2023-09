Federal wildland firefighters are facing a sudden pay cut Wildland firefighters are in demand these days, but federal money to pay their salaries is quickly running out.

Politics Federal wildland firefighters are facing a sudden pay cut Federal wildland firefighters are facing a sudden pay cut Listen · 3:32 3:32 Wildland firefighters are in demand these days, but federal money to pay their salaries is quickly running out. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor