Haley Van Voorhis is first woman, who isn't a kicker, to play in a NCAA football game

Haley Van Voorhis, a 5-foot-6, 145-pound junior, registered a quarterback hurry in the first quarter of Division III Shenandoah University's 48-7 home win over Juniata College on Saturday.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Haley Van Voorhis played football over the weekend. Van Voorhis is a safety - a defensive player for Shenandoah University in Virginia. The safety rushed the quarterback and disrupted the play, forcing him to throw the ball faster than intended. Haley Van Voorhis is a woman - the first to play in an NCAA college football game in any position other than kicker. She's a member of the Division III team that defeated Juniata College 48-7. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.