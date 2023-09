Haley Van Voorhis is first woman, who isn't a kicker, to play in a NCAA football game Haley Van Voorhis, a 5-foot-6, 145-pound junior, registered a quarterback hurry in the first quarter of Division III Shenandoah University's 48-7 home win over Juniata College on Saturday.

Sports Haley Van Voorhis is first woman, who isn't a kicker, to play in a NCAA football game Haley Van Voorhis is first woman, who isn't a kicker, to play in a NCAA football game Listen · 0:28 0:28 Haley Van Voorhis, a 5-foot-6, 145-pound junior, registered a quarterback hurry in the first quarter of Division III Shenandoah University's 48-7 home win over Juniata College on Saturday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor