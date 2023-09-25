Tigist Asefa makes history at the Berlin marathon

The 26-year-old Ethiopian athlete ran the 26.2 miles in a time of 2:11:53 — beating the previous women's world record by more than 2 minutes.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. Tigist Assefa just made history at the Berlin Marathon. The 26-year-old Ethiopian athlete ran the 26.2 miles in just 2 hours, 11 minutes and 53 seconds, beating the previous women's world record by more than two minutes. Assefa began her career running shorter distances on track. She only started running marathons last year. Talk about record timing.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.