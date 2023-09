Migrants and borders are major issues in Poland's upcoming election Poland's precarious position next to Russian ally Belarus makes the issues more complex. (Story aired on All Things Considered on Sept. 23, 2023.)

Europe Migrants and borders are major issues in Poland's upcoming election Migrants and borders are major issues in Poland's upcoming election Listen · 7:01 7:01 Poland's precarious position next to Russian ally Belarus makes the issues more complex. (Story aired on All Things Considered on Sept. 23, 2023.) Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor