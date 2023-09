Low enlistment numbers has the Army rethinking their tactics to attract new recruits At the Minnesota State Fair, Army recruiters are trying to entice young men and women to sign up. But they are facing serious challenges.

National Security Low enlistment numbers has the Army rethinking their tactics to attract new recruits Low enlistment numbers has the Army rethinking their tactics to attract new recruits Listen · 8:35 8:35 At the Minnesota State Fair, Army recruiters are trying to entice young men and women to sign up. But they are facing serious challenges. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor