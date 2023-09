Thousands flee Armenian enclave in Azerbaijan following military take over Armenians are fleeing an enclave in Azerbaijan, after the Azerbaijani military took over Nagorno-Karabakh. The U.S. is urging Azerbaijan to protect ethnic Armenians who stay.

