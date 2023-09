Are more police officers facing prosecution? As the data shows, it's complicated. Police officers are on trial or facing charges in multiple state-level murder cases this fall. But if you look at national numbers, the trend toward more police prosecutions is not that clear.

National Are more police officers facing prosecution? As the data shows, it's complicated. Are more police officers facing prosecution? As the data shows, it's complicated. Audio will be available later today. Police officers are on trial or facing charges in multiple state-level murder cases this fall. But if you look at national numbers, the trend toward more police prosecutions is not that clear. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor