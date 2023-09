France is pulling its ambassador — and 1,500 troops — out of Niger. France will withdraw its troops and ambassador from the West African country of Niger, meeting one of the demands of the military junta, which seized power there in July.

France is pulling its ambassador — and 1,500 troops — out of Niger. France will withdraw its troops and ambassador from the West African country of Niger, meeting one of the demands of the military junta, which seized power there in July.