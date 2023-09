Laurel Halo's 'Atlas' describes the feeling of being everywhere and nowhere DJ and composer Laurel Halo's new album, "Atlas", is a tapestry of slowly-evolving textures — and it was inspired by the nighttime imagery of cities she visited while out on the road.

