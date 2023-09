What does the word 'abortion' mean? A new Guttmacher study shared exclusively with NPR shows surprisingly little agreement among Americans about the definition of the word "abortion."

Politics What does the word 'abortion' mean? What does the word 'abortion' mean? Audio will be available later today. A new Guttmacher study shared exclusively with NPR shows surprisingly little agreement among Americans about the definition of the word "abortion." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor