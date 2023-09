New healthcare program in Florida aims to prevent gun violence For the first time a healthcare foundation in Florida has invested in efforts to curb gun violence. It's funding a group that works on gang violence prevention.

Health New healthcare program in Florida aims to prevent gun violence New healthcare program in Florida aims to prevent gun violence Audio will be available later today. For the first time a healthcare foundation in Florida has invested in efforts to curb gun violence. It's funding a group that works on gang violence prevention. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor