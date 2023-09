Why hikers on the Pacific Coast Trail are coming down with norovirus Hikers are getting sick with norovirus in the wilderness. A CDC investigation finds that poor hygiene along the Pacific Crest Trail — and other outdoor settings — is to blame.

