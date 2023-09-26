Master P

This week, we're kicking things off with Master P.

In the story of Master P, there's plenty of success. He's launched careers and sold millions of dollars in records.

His hit single "Make 'Em Say Uhh" sold over a million copies alone back in 1998.

But, Master P's always been more of a mogul than an MC. He's an inspired businessman and talent-spotter, someone with a reputation for building good rappers into great ones.

P was born and raised in Louisiana. But as a teen, he'd shuttle between Louisiana and the Bay Area. Specifically, Richmond, CA.

His label No Limit Records was founded in 1991 when he was living in the Bay, but it took off when he moved back home.

No Limit was home to a phalanx of stars - the No Limit Souljas. Among them were P's brothers, C-Murder and Silkk the Shocker. P's son, Romeo Miller. Some of New Orleans biggest stars, like Mia X and Mystikal. And even Snoop Dogg for a little while.

These days, P's moved away from music. He's working with the National Alliance on Mental Illness to raise awareness for mental health. And, he has a cereal line with Snoop.

On Bullseye, Master P stops by to chat about his success as a rapper and as the founder of No Limit Records. He also gets candid about the many losses in his life from his failed professional basketball career to the loss of his family members throughout the years. Plus, he talks about his newfound passion for breakfast cereal.