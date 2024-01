How Roads & Highways Affect Wildlife : Fresh Air Environmental journalist Ben Goldfarb says cars are killing animals, while highways cut off them off from their food sources and migration paths. His new book about road ecology is Crossings.



Maureen Corrigan reviews C Pam Zhang's Land of Milk and Honey.

Fresh Air How Roads & Highways Affect Wildlife How Roads & Highways Affect Wildlife Listen · 46:23 46:23 Environmental journalist Ben Goldfarb says cars are killing animals, while highways cut off them off from their food sources and migration paths. His new book about road ecology is Crossings.



Maureen Corrigan reviews C Pam Zhang's Land of Milk and Honey. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor