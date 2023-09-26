How To Add Some More Spice To Your Life And Diet

Imagine a tasting platter with food from around the world. You spin it and it lands on India. You taste curry, coriander, saffron, and turmeric.

Spin it again and you taste harissa, sumac, and za'atar in the Middle East.

You get hints of lemongrass, basil, and chili from Thailand on your third spin.

And on your last, you end up in the U.S. with cinnamon, nutmeg, and pumpkin spice, just in time for Fall.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, spice consumption per capita among Americans has more than tripled since 1966.

Spices aren't just about taste. They can also be beneficial to our health. One 2019 study from the Journal of A.O.A.C. International found that certain spices can lower the risk of chronic disease and help fight inflammation.

How can you incorporate more spices into your dishes at home and to your everyday?

Joining us for the conversation is Dr. Geeta Maker-Clark, she's the Co-Director at the Culinary Medicine Program at the University of Chicago's School of Medicine. She's also a physician of family and integrative medicine with the Northshore Medical Group. Also with us is Owner of The Spice Suite, Angel Gregorio and Chef and Owner at La Boite, Lior Lev Sercarz. He's also the author of, "A Middle Eastern Pantry: Essential Ingredients for Classic and Contemporary Recipes."

