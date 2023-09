Morning news brief President Biden will head to Michigan to visit the UAW picket line. Lawmakers return to Capitol Hill with four days to go until a possible government shutdown. A survey of local election officials.

Politics Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:03 11:03 President Biden will head to Michigan to visit the UAW picket line. Lawmakers return to Capitol Hill with four days to go until a possible government shutdown. A survey of local election officials. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor