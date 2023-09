Morning news brief President Biden will head to Michigan to join the UAW picket line. Lawmakers return to Capitol Hill with four days to go until a possible government shutdown. A survey of local election officials.

Politics Morning news brief Morning news brief Audio will be available later today. President Biden will head to Michigan to join the UAW picket line. Lawmakers return to Capitol Hill with four days to go until a possible government shutdown. A survey of local election officials. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor