As shutdown looms, House Speaker McCarthy struggles with right-wing holdouts NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Catholic University professor Matthew Green about the political future of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — as he faces a potential government shutdown.

Politics As shutdown looms, House Speaker McCarthy struggles with right-wing holdouts As shutdown looms, House Speaker McCarthy struggles with right-wing holdouts Listen · 4:59 4:59 NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Catholic University professor Matthew Green about the political future of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — as he faces a potential government shutdown. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor