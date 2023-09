The small island nation of Cabo Verde was once a hub for slave trading Cape Verde, with its fine sandy beaches and turquoise waters, conjures images of an idyllic island getaway, but its capital played a major role in the transatlantic slave trade.

World The small island nation of Cabo Verde was once a hub for slave trading The small island nation of Cabo Verde was once a hub for slave trading Listen · 4:26 4:26 Cape Verde, with its fine sandy beaches and turquoise waters, conjures images of an idyllic island getaway, but its capital played a major role in the transatlantic slave trade. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor