The small island nation of Cabo Verde was once a hub for slave trading Cape Verde, with its fine sandy beaches and turquoise waters, conjures images of an idyllic island getaway, but its capital played a major role in the transatlantic slave trade.

World The small island nation of Cabo Verde was once a hub for slave trading The small island nation of Cabo Verde was once a hub for slave trading Audio will be available later today. Cape Verde, with its fine sandy beaches and turquoise waters, conjures images of an idyllic island getaway, but its capital played a major role in the transatlantic slave trade. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor