Sheep with a serious case of the munchies snuck into a greenhouse in Greece

The sheep were looking for shelter after a storm brought heavy rain to the region. Inside they found 600 pounds of medical marijuana. The farm owner said the sheep were "jumping higher than goats."

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. A flock of sheep with a serious case of the munchies hit the jackpot after they snuck into a greenhouse in Magnesia, Greece. Their reward was 600 pounds of medical marijuana. The sheep were looking for shelter after Storm Daniel brought heavy rain and flooding to the region. After the feast, farm owner Yannis Bourounis said the sheep were jumping higher than goats, which we are told never happens. Way higher than goats, presumably. It's MORNING EDITION.

