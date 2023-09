Sheep with a serious case of the munchies snuck into a greenhouse in Greece The sheep were looking for shelter after a storm brought heavy rain to the region. Inside they found 600 pounds of medical marijuana. The farm owner said the sheep were "jumping higher than goats."

Animals Sheep with a serious case of the munchies snuck into a greenhouse in Greece Sheep with a serious case of the munchies snuck into a greenhouse in Greece Listen · 0:28 0:28 The sheep were looking for shelter after a storm brought heavy rain to the region. Inside they found 600 pounds of medical marijuana. The farm owner said the sheep were "jumping higher than goats." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor