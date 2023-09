Ties between Canada and India sour after Sikh separatist leader was assassinated NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Chietigj Bajpaee, an India expert at the think-tank Chatham House, about the diplomatic tensions with Canada over the killing of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil.

Asia Ties between Canada and India sour after Sikh separatist leader was assassinated NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Chietigj Bajpaee, an India expert at the think-tank Chatham House, about the diplomatic tensions with Canada over the killing of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor