Terry Kirkman, founding member of The Association, dies at 83

The 1960s folk-rock group The Association had a number of hits songs including "Cherish," "Windy" and "Never My Love." Over the weekend, singer-songwriter Terry Kirkman died.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

One of the hitmakers of the 1960s has died. Terry Kirkman started the band The Association in 1964 and a few years later, scored a No. 1 hit with this one - "Cherish."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CHERISH")

THE ASSOCIATION: (Singing) Cherish is the word I use to describe all the feeling that I have hiding here for you inside.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Before The Association, Terry Kirkman played with all sorts of LA's most promising talent like Frank Zappa, Mama Cass Elliot and David Crosby. The Association was only around for about two years, but in that time, they charted five hit songs and opened the legendary Monterey Pop Festival in 1967.

MARTIN: The music performance rights organization BMI calculated its most played songs of the 20th century, and this one came in at No. 2, just behind "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" and ahead of the Beatles' "Yesterday."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NEVER MY LOVE")

THE ASSOCIATION: (Singing) You ask me if there'll come a time when I grow tired of you. Never, my love. Never, my love.

MARTIN: "Never My love" reached No. 2 on the Billboard charts.

INSKEEP: Terry Kirkman left The Association in 1972, returned a few years later and then finally retired from touring in 1984. He eventually worked for the MusiCares Musicians Assistance Program, which helps people with substance abuse problems. He died this past Saturday at the age of 83.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ALONG COMES MARY")

THE ASSOCIATION: (Singing) And then along comes Mary. Does she want to give me kicks...

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.