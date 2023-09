Biden administration releases $1 billion in funding for urban trees The Biden administration is giving out a billion dollars to communities across the country to plant trees to combat extreme heat and increase access to nature.

The Biden administration is giving out a billion dollars to communities across the country to plant trees to combat extreme heat and increase access to nature.