Specialists say birds, blown off course, should be able to make their way home

Wayward flamingoes have been spotted even farther north — in a Milwaukee suburb. A hurricane had blown the birds away from their homes around the Gulf of Mexico.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We have an update on the wayward flamingoes. We last heard of these birds when a hurricane blew them away from their homes around the Gulf of Mexico, as far north as Ohio. Specialists said the birds should make their way home - following the faint sound of Jimmy Buffett music, I think - but five were spotted even farther north near Milwaukee, Wis. For all we know, they might winter by Lake Michigan, standing on one long leg in the snow. It's MORNING EDITION.

