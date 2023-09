Here's why 6,000 octopuses like to be under the sea at an 'octopus garden' Scientists are learning the secrets of the largest known collective of octopuses. Over 6,000 of them are huddle around an extinct sea volcano in the Pacific. (Story aired on ATC on 8/23/23.)

