New York firefighters continue to lose lives from 9/11 illnesses Two recent deaths of New York City firefighters from 9/11-related illnesses brought the total to 343, matching the FDNY's death toll from 9/11.

Two recent deaths of New York City firefighters from 9/11-related illnesses brought the total to 343, matching the FDNY's death toll from 9/11.