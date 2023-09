Biden joins UAW picket line in Michigan President Biden plans to join a UAW picket line in Michigan, showing support for workers who have concerns about his electric vehicle policy.

Elections Biden joins UAW picket line in Michigan Biden joins UAW picket line in Michigan Listen · 3:58 3:58 President Biden plans to join a UAW picket line in Michigan, showing support for workers who have concerns about his electric vehicle policy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor