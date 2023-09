A look at the person behind the Amazon lawsuit NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks to Wall Street Journal's tech policy reporter Ryan Tracy about the FTC Chair Lina Khan.

Business A look at the person behind the Amazon lawsuit A look at the person behind the Amazon lawsuit Listen · 3:56 3:56 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks to Wall Street Journal's tech policy reporter Ryan Tracy about the FTC Chair Lina Khan. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor